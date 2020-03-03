Kerala

Suspected COVID-19 patient tests negative

The sample taken from a young man, who was admitted to the Kanhangad district hospital recently on suspicion of coronavirus (COVID-19), has turned negative.

He was admitted to the hospital as a precautionary measure following his return from Libya. The young man had been in contact with a man from China and had cough and sore throat. However, District Medical Officer-in-charge Dr. A.V Ramdas said the sample sent to the Alappuzha Virology Lab had turned negative.

The department has intensified surveillance in the district following the spread of COVID-19 in 19 Gulf countries, he said, adding that those who return from overseas with symptoms should continue to be at home observation for 14 days. They should be continuously in contact with the Corona Control Cell, he said. For further clarification, contact 99460-00493.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 3, 2020 12:31:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/suspected-covid-19-patient-tests-negative/article30966773.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY