Suspected COVID-19 patient hospitalised

02 March 2020 00:42 IST

Kasaragod native arrived from Libya

A man who returned from Libya has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kanhangad district hospital with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Though he arrived from Libya two weeks ago, he came to the hospital with symptoms of cough and sore throat on Saturday. He was immediately admitted.

Virology lab

A sample had been sent for examination to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha, said District Medical Officer-in-charge A.V. Ramdas. He said if the test results were negative, the man would be released for home monitoring.

‘Follow instructions’

People from Iran, Iraq and other COVID-19 affected foreign countries should be cautious and report to the Department of Health, Dr. Ramdas said.

People with symptoms should seek treatment and follow instructions, Dr. Ramdas said. They should stay at home during the probation period and stay away from public activities.