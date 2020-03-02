Suspected COVID-19 patient hospitalised

A man who returned from Libya has been admitted to the isolation ward of the Kanhangad district hospital with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.
Though he arrived from Libya two weeks ago, he came to the hospital with symptoms of cough and sore throat on Saturday. He was immediately admitted.
Virology lab
A sample had been sent for examination to the virology laboratory in Alappuzha, said District Medical Officer-in-charge A.V. Ramdas. He said if the test results were negative, the man would be released for home monitoring.
‘Follow instructions’
People from Iran, Iraq and other COVID-19 affected foreign countries should be cautious and report to the Department of Health, Dr. Ramdas said.
People with symptoms should seek treatment and follow instructions, Dr. Ramdas said. They should stay at home during the probation period and stay away from public activities.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.