Suspected chain snatcher killed in escape bid

Gold necklace weighing 11 sovereigns recovered from accomplice

Gold necklace weighing 11 sovereigns recovered from accomplice

A history-sheeter was killed and another injured in a mishap that occurred near Naruvamoodu on Sunday while fleeing with a gold chain they purportedly stole in Tamil Nadu earlier.

The deceased was identified as Sajad of Kadinamkulam. The incident occurred at Paroorkuzhi, near Pallichal, around 6.30 a.m. The motorcyclists were injured after the vehicle rammed a divider. While Sajad, who rode the bike, succumbed to his injuries at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, his fellow rider Kottayam native Amal escaped with minor injuries, the police said.

The recovery of a gold necklace weighing nearly 11 sovereigns blew the lid off their criminal antecedents. Amal purportedly confessed to the police that the duo had snatched the ornament from a woman in Thuckalay around 5 a.m. before heading towards Thiruvananthapuram. The Thuckalay police had been apprised of the development, official sources said.

With several cases pending against them, Amal and Sajad are suspected to have met each other in prison while serving jail terms.