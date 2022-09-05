Suspected cannabis beverage seized from juice parlour

Stock sent for detailed lab inspection

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 05, 2022 19:52 IST

A special squad of the Excise department on Monday seized nearly 200 grams of cannabis beverage mixed with milk shake from a juice parlour on the Gujarati Street in the city.

The suspected drink that was prepared using hemp seed oil and other intoxicating ingredients was recovered during a flash inspection led by Excise Inspector V.R. Gireesh.

Excise department sources said the shop was suspected of serving the cannabis-infused beverage to students addicted to drugs. There were also suspected promotional campaigns on social media to attract more buyers, they added.

Assistant Excise Commissioner N. Sugunan who supervised the search said the seized stock was sent to the Kozhikode Regional Chemical Laboratory for detailed inspection. “A case has already been registered and further action will be taken after receiving the lab results,” he added. 

