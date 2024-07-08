GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspected African swine fever outbreak in Alappuzha

Nine pigs of a farm die; samples sent to Bhopal lab for confirmation

Published - July 08, 2024 06:58 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

A suspected African swine fever outbreak has caused the death of nine pigs at a farm at Thanneermukkom in Alappuzha.

Following the death of pigs at the farm recently, the Animal Husbandry department (AHD) sent samples of dead animals to the National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal for analyses and is awaiting results. AHD officials said the farm housed 12 pigs and nine had died.

An outbreak of African swine fever at Thanneermukkom in February resulted in the death/culling of 20 pigs and piglets.

