Suspect in robbery, sexual abuse of elderly woman held

A 45-year-old Kondotty native who was suspected of sexually abusing an elderly woman and snatching her gold ornament, was arrested by the Mukkom police on Friday.
Mujeeb Rahman, the accused in the incident, was caught after a two-week-long investigation into the incident.
The police said the man had abandoned the 65-year-old victim after the sexual assault and robbery in an isolated area near Mukkom on July 2. She had sustained serious injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.
The woman was attacked while she was travelling by Mujeeb’s autorickshaw. She got into the vehicle believing that it was a taxi vehicle. The man who was convicted in more than 10 cases, was allegedly taking her to a remote area for the robbery and sexual assault. It was a few local people who helped the woman to reach the medical college for treatment.
Following the incident, the police had constituted a special squad and recorded the statement of about 50 autorickshaw drivers from the area. The details of many telephone calls and the visuals from closed circuit television cameras too were collected for a scientific investigation. It was after the victim identified the suspect after seeing his photograph that the investigation got an impetus.
