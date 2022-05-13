Suspect in POCSO case nabbed
He was nabbed from Chennai airport
Kozhikode
A 25-year-old man who was booked on the charges of sexual assault on a minor girl last year has been nabbed from Chennai airport .
Jishnu Jigeesh, a native of Koyilandy, was at large following the complaint of the 16-year old girl. The suspect was identified by the immigration officers who informed the local police at Koyilandy for action.
