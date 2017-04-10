Suspect in Nanthancode murder case arrested

Cadell Jeansen Raja, the sole suspect in the murder of four of his family members in Nanthancode, was apprehended by the police on Monday.

Official sources said he was nabbed by the Railway Police from the Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station around 7 p.m., reportedly when he arrived from Chennai.

According to an official, the suspect was spotted at a platform in the railway station. While he initially refused to cooperate on being questioned, his identity was soon confirmed. Officials also reportedly recovered a train ticket for a journey from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai. Sources said the suspect had been taken to the city police control room for interrogation. However, the police were yet to divulge any further details regarding the development until the time of going to print.

Earlier, the investigators suspected that Cadell had fled to a location near Kanyakumari. Their suspicion was based on the fact that the family had land holdings in Marthandam and nearby areas. A police team was dispatched to Tamil Nadu to arrest the suspect.

While a look-out circular had been circulated across the country, the police had not ruled out the possibility of the suspect travelling far by road. Besides, the fact that he maintained a low digital footprint made things difficult for the investigating team. While four mobile phones and a computer were seized from the house, the police could not locate the suspect’s whereabouts as he did not carry any phone while on the run.

Moreover, the call detail records of the suspect for the last few weeks did not include the contact number of a friend or any other person who could shed light on his location or behavioural traits. They only contained details of calls made to an e-commerce site and a city restaurant, besides his parents, sources said.

However, the police have been able to identify the petrol pump in Pattom from where the suspect allegedly purchased petrol on the day of the State-wide motor vehicle strike on March 31. The fuel was allegedly used to burn the corpses of the victims.