Suspect in murder case found dead

A youth who hacked a woman entrepreneur to death at Eriyad, near Kodungallur, was found dead on Saturday.

Riyas Puthiya Veetil, 25, of Eriyad was found dead hanging on a deserted compound near his house.

He hacked Rincy, wife of Nassar, on Thursday night while she was returning from her shop on a scooter along with her two children. Rincy, who suffered 30 hack injuries on head and hands, died in a hospital on Friday.

The police were searching for Riyas, who fled the scene after the attack. Riyas, former employee of a textile shop owned by Rincy, was her neighbour.

The police said there were altercations between Rincy and Riyas, following which Rincy sacked him from the job. The police think Riyas planned the murder in vengeance for sacking him.

Riyas had tried to attack Rincy even before. He had attacked her house a few months back. Rincy had lodged a complaint at the police station against him.