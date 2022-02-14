Suspect in Kuthiravattom murder case arrested

She will be allowed to stay back in mental health centre for treatment

Kozhikode: The Medical College Police on Monday recorded the arrest of the suspect in the Kuthiravattom murder case. The 32-year-old inmate at the Government Mental Health Centre was charged under Section 302 (Punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Police sources said the woman hailing from West Bengal would be allowed to stay back in the Mental Health Centre as part of the ongoing treatment. The arrest was recorded after considering the medical check-up report by a panel of expert doctors from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

It was on February 10 that the body of the 30-year-old victim was found inside the cell of the Mental Health Centre. Though a case of unnatural death was then registered as part of the investigation, the police were very much convinced of the possibility of a murder based on strong circumstantial evidence and the preliminary medical reports.

According to the senior police officers, the post-mortem examination report had confirmed both strangulation and smothering as the cause of death. There were also confirmed reports about a clash among some of the inmates in which both the victim and suspect were actively involved.