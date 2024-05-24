GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Suspect in girl’s abduction in Kasaragod arrested 

Published - May 24, 2024 09:03 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

The police on May 24 (Friday) arrested a 35-year-old suspect in the alleged abduction and sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in Kanhangad on May 15 (Wednesday). Salim, the suspect, who is married for 15 years here and residing within the Hosdurg police station limits, was apprehended from Telangana following an extensive search. He hails from Coorg in Karnataka.

The police have gathered substantial scientific evidence linking him to the alleged crime. A critical breakthrough came from a phone call the suspect made to his home. He had been avoiding phone usage, complicating efforts by the police to locate him.

A 32-member special investigation team was constituted to expedite investigation into the incident. The girl was allegedly abducted from her home, taken to a field a kilometre away, tortured, and robbed of an earring valued at ₹13,000 before being left behind.

Related Topics

Kasaragod / crime, law and justice / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.