Suspect in bomb attack case nabbed from Calicut airport

The District Crime Branch on Friday arrested a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, accused of being involved in the hurling of a crude bomb at the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] Kozhikode district committee office in 2017.

K. Najeesh, 40, of Vadakara, who had been at large since the incident, was nabbed on his arrival at the Calicut International Airport from Dubai.

He is the third accused in the incident, suspected to be a murder attempt on CPI(M) district secretary P. Mohanan. Though the first and second accused in the case were arrested soon after the incident, Najeesh had fled to Dubai.

The incident took place on June 9, 2017. The investigation was led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (District Crime Branch) T.P. Sajeevan. The police had issued a Blue Corner notice that helped them identify and detain Najeesh at the airport.