‘Suspect identification’ lands cops in trouble

Kozhikode

01 March 2020 23:02 IST

Wrong footage circulated

An attempt by the police to circulate screenshots and video footage on social media to identify an accused in a molestation case has landed them in trouble with the complainant herself failing to identify the man from the visuals.

A woman had filed a complaint with the Thamarassery police on Saturday, alleging that she was molested on board a KSRTC bus from Thamarassery to Wayanad.

The police got visuals from the surveillance camera inside the Thamarassery bus station, allegedly culled out the video footage and image of a person, based on the statement of the bus conductor, and circulated them rapidly in various instant messaging applications for identification.

This was apparently done before getting the victim’s confirmation.

Later, the police were forced to issue a request, urging social media users to stop forwarding the message.

Clarification

Meanwhile, the Thamarassery police have claimed that they were not involved in the circulation of the unverified image and videos on social media.

The police said no one had complained against the circulated images.

The request to stop related forwards was issued as another man suspected of assaulting the woman had been identified, the Thamarassery police said.