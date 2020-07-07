Suspect had access to CMO: BJP

Kozhikode

07 July 2020

BJP State president K. Surendran has alleged that Swapna Suresh, a suspect in the gold smuggling case, had unrestricted access to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) since 2017.

He said Pinarayi Vijayan had denied knowing Ms. Suresh, one of the organisers of the Lok Kerala Sabha. She was present when Sharjah ruler Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammed Al- Qasimi was accorded a reception by the State in September 2017. A party release said the BJP would launch an agitation demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister for the alleged involvement of his office in the case. The party would organise dharnas in all district headquarters on Wednesday, Assembly segments on Thursday and ward level on Friday.

