Sushil Kumar Modi has a family foothold here

Even as the party is engaged in an all-out effort to take a foothold in Kerala, this ‘little island of BJP influence’ in the Christian heartland, just 4 km from the town, was abuzz with activities to welcome one of its senior leaders. And by 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, Sushil Kumar Modi, Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, walked into the residence of Varkey Rajan, one of his ‘in-laws’, at Madhavanpady, near Manarcadu.

Mr. Modi’s wife, Jessy George, and Rajan’s wife, Joyce, are cousins. The Bihar leader was here in connection with BJP’s Janaraksha Yatra.

Ms. Jessy George is the daughter of George, eldest brother of Joyce’s mother. Her family is settled in Mumbai. According to Ms. Joyce, Ms. Jessy and Mr. Modi had met in Delhi where she was doing her PhD in History. The friendship turned serious, but there was a huge hurdle to overcome. Mr. Modi was an RSS pracharak with a vow to remain a bachelor and also a leader of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad.

It is said he had to consult the senior leaders of the RSS and also BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee before taking the plunge. On August 13, 1986, he married Ms. Jessy, but decided to keep away from politics. However, this was short-lived as he found himself to be a failure in business. Soon, he returned to politics. The couple has two sons. And Ms. Jessy is still a practising Catholic.

Mr. Modi had informed Ms. Joyce on Thursday morning that he would be coming over to her house when he arrived in Kottayam. Her husband, Mr. Varkey Rajan, son of Malayalam litterateur Ponkunnam Varkey, informed their close relatives. Mr. Modi spent nearly 45 minutes with the family, a reunion after a decade. Mr. Modi later left for the BJP rally with a promise to come back to the State he loved, especially its hill stations.