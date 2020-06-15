Sushant Singh Rajput death | Fan remembers actor’s kind act

Thiruvananthapuram

15 June 2020 00:19 IST

Rajput donated ₹1 crore for Kerala flood relief in August 2018 in the name of one of his fans, Subham Ranjan. A month later, when flood ravaged Nagaland, he gave away ₹1.25 crore.

lent support to Kerala when it faced destruction caused by unprecedented floods in 2018. He made a donation in the name of one of his fans, Subham Ranjan, who had commented on his Instagram page on August 21, 2018, that he did not have enough money but wanted to help. In response, the actor posted: “I will donate ₹1 crore in your name, make sure that it reaches directly to our friends out there.”

A few hours later, the actor had posted a screenshot of the transaction details to the CMRDF account on his Twitter page, with the message: “As promised to my friend, @subhamranjan66, what you wanted to do has been done. You made me do this, so be extremely proud of yourself. You delivered exactly when it was needed.”

Sushant Singh Rajput | A shooting star leaves behind a short, but sparkling, legacy

Advertising

Advertising

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan issued a condolence message recalling his contribution.

Arya Suresh, who did voluntary work during the floods, recalled Rajput’s quick response when she contacted him for relief materials. “Sushant was regularly posting updates on his Instagram page, sharing all the relief contact numbers and requesting people to donate. He seemed to be sending out supplies, too. So, I commented under a post and requested cleaning supplies. He quickly responded and made arrangements for them. During those days, he was constantly on the page, responding to each comment individually,” she said.

A month later, when floods hit Nagaland, the actor donated ₹1.25 crore to the State.