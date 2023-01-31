Suryakiran aerobatic display on Feb. 5

January 31, 2023 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Suryakiran aerobatic display team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will delight the crowd in the capital with a hair-raising air show at Shangumughom Beach, Thiruvananthapuram, on February 5 at 8.30 a.m. The full dress rehearsal of the event, organised jointly by the State government and the IAF, will be held on February 4 at 8.30 am.

The Department of General Education has made arrangements for the students from various schools in the city to watch the performance on the dress rehearsal day. The public will be allowed to the pavilion on February 5 with entry passes. The passes can be purchased by the public from February 2 at the Tourism Information Centre at the Directorate of Tourism. Passes should be collected from the Centre along with a copy of the identity card.