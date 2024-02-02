ADVERTISEMENT

Suryakanthi RE and EV Expo begins in Thiruvananthapuram

February 02, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Suryakanthi RE and EV Expo organised by Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to promote the use of clean energy began at the Putharikandam Maidan here on Friday with a formal inauguration by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, Antony Raju, MLA, K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, and Narendranatha Vellury, Anert, executive officer, were among those present.

The event includes an exhibition of renewable energy gadgets, technical seminars, project presentations, and job fairs. It will provide an opportunity for energy consumers to interact with technical experts, manufacturers of RE products and funding agencies. Domestic consumers can also register for the Solar City project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US