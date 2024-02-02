GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suryakanthi RE and EV Expo begins in Thiruvananthapuram

February 02, 2024 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day Suryakanthi RE and EV Expo organised by Agency for New and Renewable Energy Research and Technology (Anert) and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation to promote the use of clean energy began at the Putharikandam Maidan here on Friday with a formal inauguration by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty.

Mayor Arya Rajendran, Antony Raju, MLA, K.R. Jyothilal, Additional Chief Secretary, and Narendranatha Vellury, Anert, executive officer, were among those present.

The event includes an exhibition of renewable energy gadgets, technical seminars, project presentations, and job fairs. It will provide an opportunity for energy consumers to interact with technical experts, manufacturers of RE products and funding agencies. Domestic consumers can also register for the Solar City project.

