Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team dazzles spectators

February 05, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The planes came in low from the east, swooped up in tight formation and then, when they were mere dots high in the morning sky, descended like arrows to the earth before peeling off and vanishing into the blue. A few seconds later, eight of the planes roared over the crowd waiting on the beach from the north, while a ninth one streaked past them from the south - upside down.

Hundreds of people gathered on the Shangumughom beach on Sunday morning to watch the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) put on a spectacular show. The half-hour event was organised by the IAF in coordination with the State Government.

The team, led by Group Captain G. S. Dhillon, flies nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft, designed by British Aerospace and manufactured under licence in India by the Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL).

On Sunday, the team, known as the ambassadors of the IAF, also had a Malayali presence; Squadron Leader Allen George hailing from Ernakulam.

Together and separately, the orange-and-white-painted aircraft performed loops, barrel rolls and dazzling manoeuvres like the barbed wire cross and the quarter clover, leaving behind a confusion of vapour trails.

Spectators were thrilled to see two of the aircraft ‘paint’ a gigantic heart in the blue sky with their contrails, while a third aircraft shot through it, adding cupid’s arrow.

‘’I haven’t seen anything like this before, not even on TV,’‘ said Devanand, a class IV student who watched the show accompanied by his parents and his sister Nandana.

‘‘It was spectacular’‘ was how Rakesh C. V., who works at Technopark, put it after the show ended around 9.35 a.m. Rakesh had captured many of the dazzling moments of the show using his small Nikon camera.

Formed in 1996, the team has conducted more than 600 aerobatic displays across India and in several foreign countries.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty, Mayor Arya Rajendran, Air Vice Marshal S. K. Vidhate of Southern Air Command; Group Captain Saurabh Shiv, Station Commander AFir Force Station, Shangumugham; Commandant G. Sreekumar, Station Commander, Coast Guard Station, Vizhinjam, and senior officers of the armed forces and the State government were present.