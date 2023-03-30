Surya Gayathri murder: court finds accused guilty

March 30, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Thiruvananthapuram Additional District and Sessions Court VI on Thursday found Arun, 29, of Peyad, guilty of murdering Surya Gayathri of Nedumangad.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Friday.

Judge Vishnu K. found Arun guilty of the charges punishable under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 449 (house trespass), 506 (ii) (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily cause hurt) and 324 (voluntarily cause hurt using dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code.

Arun had stabbed Surya Gayathri 33 times in the presence of her differently abled parents in their rented house at Uzhappakonam, near Karipoor, for rejecting his marriage proposal.

According to the prosecution led by public prosecutor M. Salahudeen, the incident had taken place on August 30, 2021. Two years prior to the incident, Arun had proposed to Surya Gayathri. However, the family rejected the proposal after learning about his criminal background. While she later got married to a Kollam native, Arun threatened her husband. He committed the murder after learning that Surya Gayathri had returned to visit her family.

After the crime, he tried to hide on the terrace of a nearby house, but local residents captured him.

Arun had entered the house through the rear door and stabbed Surya Gayathri several times and banged her head against the wall. He also stabbed her mother Valsala who rushed to the kitchen on hearing her daughter’s cry for help. Arun soon fled after Surya’s father Sivadas reached the kitchen.

The post-mortem report cited injuries on her head, chest and abdomen as the cause for death.

The prosecution examined 39 witnesses and produced 64 documents and 49 material objects. Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police B.S. Sajimon, who was the Valiyamala Inspector, had investigated the case.