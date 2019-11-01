Surya fete begins at Nemmara

The Surya Festival 2019 presented by Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) began at Nemmara on Friday evening. A

Bharatanatyam performance staged by actor Divya Unni marked the opening of the 10-day cultural festival.

K. Babu, MLA, felicitated the guests after the programme. He praised the AIMS management for roping in the internationally famous Surya Festival to be held at Nemmara.

Leading artistes, including film actors, from across the country will present dance programmes at Dhanalakshmi Auditorium at Nemmara until November 10 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Well known Kathak dancers Hari and Chethana and Odissi danseuse Lopamudra Jena will perform on Saturday.

Famous Odissi dancer Madhulita Mahopatra and her team will perform on Wednesday.