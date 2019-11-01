Kerala

Surya fete begins at Nemmara

more-in

Actor Divya Unni launches fete with Bharatanatyam show

The Surya Festival 2019 presented by Avitis Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) began at Nemmara on Friday evening. A

Bharatanatyam performance staged by actor Divya Unni marked the opening of the 10-day cultural festival.

K. Babu, MLA, felicitated the guests after the programme. He praised the AIMS management for roping in the internationally famous Surya Festival to be held at Nemmara.

Leading artistes, including film actors, from across the country will present dance programmes at Dhanalakshmi Auditorium at Nemmara until November 10 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Well known Kathak dancers Hari and Chethana and Odissi danseuse Lopamudra Jena will perform on Saturday.

Famous Odissi dancer Madhulita Mahopatra and her team will perform on Wednesday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 7, 2020 3:02:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/surya-fete-begins-at-nemmara/article29857401.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY