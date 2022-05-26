Survivor in actor assault case meets Kerala CM

The actor received assurance of government’s wholehearted support towards her cause

The survivor in the actor sexual assault case, who recently moved the Kerala High Court alleging attempts to sabotage the investigation, conveyed her grievances to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram on May 26.

The actor, who appeared confident while emerging from the discussion that lasted 15 minutes at the Secretariat, said the Chief Minister pledged the government’s wholehearted support towards her cause. “He has responded positively to my concerns and has reassured me the probe will continue in a fair manner,” she said.

In a statement, Mr. Vijayan said the survivor had been assured of all possible support in the case. The government has stood by her all along and will continue to do so, notwithstanding who stood on the other side of the legal battle, he affirmed.

In her writ petition that was filed in the High Court, she had accused actor Dileep, one of the accused, of influencing politicians in the ruling front to derail the further probe into the case.

Her allegations paved the way for a political controversy against the backdrop of the Thrikkakara by-election with the CPI (M) alleging ulterior motives behind the move and the Congress doubting the government’s commitment towards her cause.

The actor said her allegations had been wrongly interpreted. Insisting that she had not accused the government of any wrongdoing, she apologised if her concerns had led to such misunderstanding. While her petition was not aimed at maligning the government, it was intended to seek more time for the investigation.

However, she took umbrage at certain remarks that were made by a few Left Democratic Front (LDF) leaders. “I cannot muffle others especially those who are unaware of my struggle. Like any other person who has been awaiting justice for years, the legal battle has taken a toll on me and my family. But, I will continue my battle for justice and truth,” she said.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister summoned State Police Chief Anil Kant and Additional Director General of Police, Crimes, Shaik Darvesh Saheb to apprise them of her concerns. He also directed them to ensure a thorough investigation in the case.