Survival rates of Nilgiri tahr highest at Rajamala in Munnar

Recent census in Munnar puts its population at 1,039

Recent census in Munnar puts its population at 1,039

The survival rates of newly born Nilgiri tahrs (up to one year) is found to be the highest at Rajamala inside the Eravikulam National Park (ENP) than its other isolated natural habitats in the Munnar landscape which includes Pothady, Njandalmala, Kambakallu Kundala, Sankumala Meesapulimala Silent Valley, Chokkanadumala, Muhanmudi and Varayattumudi.

As per an elaborate census of Nilgiri tahr conducted in Munnar from April 18 to 23, its population is 1,039, including 157 newborns. In the past two years, the survey was limited only at the ENP due to the COVID-19 scenario.

Job J. Neriamparambil, assistant wildlife warden, ENP, told The Hindu that the average survival rate of Nilgir tahr at Rajamala inside the ENP is 15% to 18%, while it is 4% in its isolated habitats in the larger Munnar landscape.

He attributes this to the presence of humans and vehicular movements at Rajamala as the number of calves falling prey to predators such as tigers, leopards and wild jackals is less.

Mr. Neriamparambil said the average count of Nilgiri tahrs has been almost stable for over a decade, adding that it is a “healthy” population. “If its population steadily increases, there is a chance of them moving outside of its natural habitat, which may result in its losing its wild nature. The grasslands in its natural habitat may not be enough to accommodate more of the species and this could result in losing its balanced growth in a natural habitat,’‘ he said.

The population of Nilgiri tahrs inside the ENP is 785. The first elaborate census of the species’ population was taken in Kerala in 2015-17. From then, the census was extended to the entire Munnar landscape.

Mr. Neriamparambil said that more accurate data is available now as modern devices are used for the survey. Unlike predator animals, Nilgiri tahr stays at its natural habitat, which is often atop the rocky hills, and migrate less outside or to other habitats.

The isolated habitats, though small in size in Munnar, are also its exclusive living areas. A healthy and balanced growth of Nilgiri tahr needs hilly grasslands to accommodate them even in small isolated habitats, he said, adding that incidents of poaching are rather nil now.