Survey to identify economically weak among forward caste

The Cabinet on Wednesday decided to conduct a socio-economic survey to identify the economically backward among forward community members.

The decision has immense political import. Several influential social organisations, notably the Nair Service Society, had felt the reservation policy had bypassed the poorest among forward castes.

The NSS had demanded at least a minimum quota for the economically disadvantaged among forward caste communities in government jobs and public-funded educational institutions.

It felt the affirmative action for the poorest among forward caste communities would lift hundreds of people outside the current reservation system from poverty.

The government has tasked the Kerala State Commission for Economically Backward Classes among Forward Communities to conduct the survey. Kudumbhashree workers, the State’s poverty eradication mission run exclusively by women, would lead the social survey.

The survey would identify the most economically backward families from forward caste communities at the local self-government level. The government has sanctioned an initial amount of ₹80 lakhs for the survey.

Police verification

The Cabinet also made police verification mandatory for appointments to Government aided schools and colleges, public sector undertakings, welfare boards, development authorities, cooperative and Devasom institutions.

Employees should mandatorily get police clearance within one month of their joining office.