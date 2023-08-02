HamberMenu
Survey to ensure breastfeeding centre, creche in public, private institutions: Kerala Minister

August 02, 2023 07:01 am | Updated 07:01 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
Veena George

Veena George | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

The Women and Child Development department will conduct a survey to find out if a breastfeeding centre and a creche existed in workplaces that employed more than 50 persons under the provisions of the Maternity Benefit Act, 1961 Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the World Breastfeeding Week observance, renovated model creche at the Secretariat, and a creche at the Women and Child Development Directorate at Poojappura here on Tuesday.

In workplaces that do not have these facilities, heads of establishments would be made aware that starting these was the responsibility of the owners. Employees had the right to such facilities.

Twenty-five creches are to be started by the department. Of them, 18 have started functioning. An amount of ₹2 lakh is sanctioned for each creche.

