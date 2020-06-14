Survey to assess demand for co-working spaces

With sharing of co-working spaces and work-from-home becoming the new normal across sectors, IT Parks-Kerala has launched a survey to ascertain the demand and expectations of professionals and organisations as part of its #Move2Kerala campaign, which seeks to position the State as a major global digital hub in the post-COVID era.

The online survey, which addresses the workforce and entrepreneurs, takes into account the growing trend of re-imagining the workspace that began before the upheaval triggered by the pandemic, with establishments recognizing the potential, including economic advantages, of remote working and work from home.

The thrust of the #Move2Kerala campaign is to attract companies and mid-senior level talents to Kerala. It will encourage professionals from Kerala scattered around the world to consider returning to the State. The government has chalked out plans to create a network of virtual and physical work-near-home co-working spaces.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had mooted the creation of “work-sharing benches” to pool human resources.