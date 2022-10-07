Survey Sabhas to be held in Kollam

ADVERTISEMENT

In order to maximise the benefits of the proposed digital survey using modern technologies and ensure public participation, the Revenue department will hold ‘Survey Sabhas’ in Kollam district.

In the first phase of the digital survey, 12 villages – Kilikollur, Mangad, Kottamkara, Kulasekharapuram, Kallelibhagam, Thodiyur, Thalavoor, Vilakudy, Pathanapuram, Edaman, Valakode and Punalur – are included.

At an online meeting held for the efficient implementation of the project recently, Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh said the department will extend full support in ensuring the involvement of the local bodies to make the Survey Sabhas successful. “It is possible to resolve land-related issues, ambiguities and disputes along with providing timely and efficient services to land owners through the digital survey,” he said.

The Survey Sabhas will provide a platform to settle technical disputes and other doubts, and the necessary technical equipment have been made available, said Revenue Minister K. Rajan. Various stages of the digital survey, related activities and tools will be promoted under resource persons trained by the Survey department.

The Minister said people’s participation in the sabhas will be ensured with the cooperation of the Local Self-Governments department and the people’s representatives.

Sriram Sambasivarao, Director of Survey and Land Records department, Panchayat department director H. Dinesan, Urban Affairs department director Arun K. Vijayan, panchayat presidents, secretaries, corporation and municipality councillors and officials were among those who attended the meeting.