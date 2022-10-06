Survey sabhas to be constituted in local bodies: Revenue Minister

22 villages in Thiruvananthapuram to be covered in first phase of digital resurvey

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 06, 2022 21:46 IST

Revenue Minister K. Rajan has said ward-level ‘survey sabhas’ will be formed in local bodies to create awareness of the objectives of the digital resurvey that is set to commence on November 1.

The survey sabhas, modelled on the lines of grama sabhas, would be formed between October 12 and 30. The State-level inauguration of such panels would be held at the Asan memorial at Thonnakkal, Mr. Rajan said.

He was speaking while chairing an online meeting of local body representatives of 200 villages, District Collectors and senior officials to assess the preparedness for the digital resurvey. Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh inaugurated the meeting.

While 200 villages will be covered in the first phase, the survey will be undertaken across 1,550 villages within four years.

Twenty-two villages from Thiruvananthapuram district have been included in the initial phase. The digital resurvey will be done in various wards in Venganoor, Veiloor, Melthonnakkal, Pallippuram, Andoorkonam, Kalliyoor, Keezhthonnakkal, Vembayam, Thekkada, Manikkal, Karakulam, Malayinkeezhu, Tholicode, Edakkode, Mudakkal, Keezhattingal, Ottoor, Cherunniyoor, Vilappil, Kanjiramkulam, Parasuvakkal and Neyyattinkara.

Two officers will be appointed in each ward to sensitise the land owners to the survey. As many as 15,00 survey officers and 35,00 temporary workers will be employed for the digital resurvey. An allocation of ₹807.38 crore has been made from the Rebuild Kerala Initiative for the exercise.

