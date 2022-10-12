‘Survey Sabhas’ put in action to ensure support of public for the digital resurvey of land

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Local Self Government M. B. Rajesh inaugurated 'Survey Sabhas' on Wednesday.

'Survey Sabhas' are planned across the State to ensure the cooperation of the public for the digital resurvey of land that kicks off on November 1.

Once the resurvey is completed, land owners would have all land-related documents at the click of a mouse, Mr. Rajesh said.



Once the land was digitially measured, a draft document would be given to the landowner so that complaints, if, any, could be registered, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said.

The first Survey Sabha was organised in Velur ward of Mangalapuram panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district in the presence of Mr. Rajan.

The sabhas will be organised till October 25 at the ward level. The aim is to address the grievances of land owners ahead of the surveys. In the first phase, 200 villages and then 1,550 villages will be covered in four years.

22 Villages in capital in Phase 1

Twenty-two villages in Thiruvananthapuram will be covered in Phase 1. They are Venganoor, Veyloor, Melthonnackal, Pallipuram, Andoorkonam, Kalliyoor, Keezhthonnackal, Vembayam, Thekkada, Manikkal, Karakulam, Malayinkeezhu, Tholikode, Edakkode, Mudakkal, Keezhattingal, Ottur, Cherunniyoor, Vilappil, Kanjiramkulam, Parasuvaykal and Neyyatinkara.