‘Survey Sabhas’ put in action to ensure support of public for the digital resurvey of land

The sabhas are being organised across the State in the run up to the digital survey that is to kick off on November 1

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 12, 2022 21:22 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Local Self Government M. B. Rajesh inaugurated 'Survey Sabhas' on Wednesday.

'Survey Sabhas' are planned across the State to ensure the cooperation of the public for the digital resurvey of land that kicks off on November 1.

Once the resurvey is completed, land owners would have all land-related documents at the click of a mouse, Mr. Rajesh said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Once the land was digitially measured, a draft document would be given to the landowner so that complaints, if, any, could be registered, Minister for Revenue K. Rajan, who presided over the function, said.

The first Survey Sabha was organised in Velur ward of Mangalapuram panchayat in Thiruvananthapuram district in the presence of Mr. Rajan.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The sabhas will be organised till October 25 at the ward level. The aim is to address the grievances of land owners ahead of the surveys. In the first phase, 200 villages and then 1,550 villages will be covered in four years.

22 Villages in capital in Phase 1

Twenty-two villages in Thiruvananthapuram will be covered in Phase 1. They are Venganoor, Veyloor, Melthonnackal, Pallipuram, Andoorkonam, Kalliyoor, Keezhthonnackal, Vembayam, Thekkada, Manikkal, Karakulam, Malayinkeezhu, Tholikode, Edakkode, Mudakkal, Keezhattingal, Ottur, Cherunniyoor, Vilappil, Kanjiramkulam, Parasuvaykal and Neyyatinkara.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app