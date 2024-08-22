Survey records rise in water bird population in Kasaragod

A recent survey conducted by the Kasaragod Social Forestry Division and the Malabar Awareness and Rescue Centre for Wildlife has shown a significant rise in the water bird population in the district. The survey records a 52% increase in the number of heronry birds, indicating a positive trend for the region’s aquatic ecosystem.

The survey identified 12 heronry sites with a total of 848 nests belonging to four bird species from the Phalacrocoracidae and Ardeidae families. The most frequently observed species were the Indian Pond Heron, followed by the Indian Cormorant, Little Cormorant, and Black-crowned Night Heron. Heronry nests were found in 45 trees, which were of nine different species.

Notably, the Indian Cormorant population has shown a significant increase, with nest abundance rising by 167% compared to last year. The Little Cormorant population grew by 40%, Indian Pond Heron by 32%, and Night Heron by 11%. The upward trend in Indian Cormorant numbers has been ongoing since 2021.

Predominant areas

The birds were predominantly found in areas such as Hosankadi, Baikatte, Uppala, Uliyathadukka, Neerchal, Nellikatte, Bovikanam, Moolakandam, Kanhangad, Pallikkara, and Thaikadappuram. The study suggests that urban settings provide suitable nesting and foraging zones for these birds, due to the availability of nesting trees, lower predation risks, and higher human tolerance. However, the survey also warns that rapid development and habitat changes could threaten their survival.

Despite the challenges posed by ongoing highway construction, the nesting pattern of heronry birds remained stable in 2023, with nest abundance increasing this year. The findings are seen as a positive indicator of the district’s recovering aquatic ecosystem.

Assistant Forest Conservator A. Shajna Karim and Dr. Roshnath Ramesh emphasized that the survey results reflect the improving health of the district’s aquatic ecosystem. Range Forest Officers Solomon T. George and K. Girish, along with other officials, participated in the survey, providing valuable insights into the current state of the local wildlife.