Survey records 72 bird species at Nooranad

Birdwatcher Arun C.G. leads the survey

March 03, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
(Clockwise from top left) Oriental darter, Little stint, Red-wattled lapwing, Grey-headed swamphen, and Whiskered tern

A bird survey conducted at Nooranad, best known as ‘pakshi gramam’ (bird village), has recorded 1,670 birds of 72 species.

The bird count was organised under the aegis of Gramasree Prakrithi Samrakshana Samithi last month. Birders using telephoto lenses observed and identified birds at Karingali Puncha, a major wetland in the region.

They spotted 300 Cormorants and 129 Whiskered terns. The birders also observed Wood sandpiper, Oriental darter, Red-wattled lapwing, Square-tailed bulbul, Little stint, Grey-headed swamphen, Western yellow wagtail, Great egret, and Cattle egret among other birds.

‘First survey’

Gramasree president C. Rahim said the next round of the survey would be held in June 2024. “Despite being known as a bird village, it is the first-ever bird survey in Nooranad. This is a year-long exercise. The detailed analysis of the survey will be published in February 2025. In 1987, an avian nest survey was held at Nooranad. It recorded some 2,500 nests of Cormorants,” Mr. Rahim said.

The count was led by birdwatcher Arun C.G.

