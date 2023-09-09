HamberMenu
Survey records 67 species of reptiles, 59 species of amphibians in South Wayanad forest

Of the 126 species identified, 48 amphibians and 21 reptiles are endemic to the Western Ghats. South Wayanad Forest Division lauded by the herpetofaunal survey team for its biodiversity

September 09, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KALPETTA

E.M. Manoj
The rare species of reptiles and amphibians identified in the first comprehensive herpetofaunal survey in the South Wayanad forest division . 1) Nilgiri-Spiny-Lizard

The rare species of reptiles and amphibians identified in the first comprehensive herpetofaunal survey in the South Wayanad forest division . 1) Nilgiri-Spiny-Lizard | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As many as 67 species of reptiles and 59 species of amphibians were identified in the first herpetofaunal survey that concluded recently in the South Wayanad Forest Division.

Of these, four amphibians and three reptiles were spotted for the first time at the forest division. Of the 126 species identified, 48 amphibians and 21 reptiles are endemic to the Western Ghats.

Wayanad Shieldtail Snake

Wayanad Shieldtail Snake | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Nilgiri Forest Lizard

Nilgiri Forest Lizard | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Starry Night Frog

Starry Night Frog | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Red Stream Toad

Red Stream Toad | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Malabar Torrent Toad

Malabar Torrent Toad | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

More than 100 volunteers from institutions across the State and nearly 70 frontline forest staff took part in the survey, which envisaged drafting new strategies to conserve small animals like amphibians and reptiles.

Sandeep Das, National Post-Doctoral Fellow, Department of Zoology, University of Calicut; K.P. Rajkumar, Wildlife Biologist, Shola National Park; and Nitin Divakar Research Scholar, Kerala Forest Research Institute, Peechi, led the survey.

Species found

The important amphibian species recorded during the survey include Starry Night Frog, bearing a constellation of blue dots on its obsidian body; Miniature Night Frog, the tiniest frog in the country; and endangered species such as Malabar Torrent Toad and Red Stream Toad.

The Naked Dancing Frog, previously associated only with areas in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, was also sighted during the survey. The survey commenced with the recording of the Green Tree Frog and culminated with a compendium of 59 amphibians, of which over 80% are uniquely found in the Western Ghats. Of the 67 reptile species sighted, 21 are unique to the Western Ghats, says Dr. Das.

Species like the Wayanad Dravidogecko, Nilgiri Spiny Lizard, and the Nilgiri Forest Lizard added depth to the survey’s significance. The presence of Shieldtail snake, predominantly from Wayanad, brought forth the region’s crucial role in global conservation discussions, Dr. Rajkumar said.

‘Protect treasure troves’

Dr. Das emphasised the pressing need for studies on these amphibian and reptilian species which are mostly neglected. He advocated a broader outreach, addressing myths and fears, to ensure that these ecological treasure troves are protected. Mr. Divakar lauded the South Wayanad Forest Division for its biodiversity, which surpassed even well-known sanctuaries due to its diverse habitats.

The five-day programme was organised jointly by the Forest department, South Wayanad Forest Development Agency, and Aranyakam Nature Foundation. Wildlife photographer Dhritiman Mukherjee handled a session on nature photography and its pivotal role in conservation. South Wayanad divisional forest officer A. Sajna coordinated the programme.

