Survey on manual scavenging to be held in Kozhikode

District Collector Snehil Kumar Singh has sought the support of the Departments of Local Self-Government, Labour and Scheduled Caste Development to conduct a survey on manual scavenging in the district. The decision to conduct the survey has been prompted by an order of the Supreme Court of India in this regard. A district-level survey committee headed by the Collector has been formed to facilitate the process.

Even though manual scavenging has been banned by law in the country, the practice reportedly continues in several parts of the country. The survey is intended to identify people engaged in manual scavenging and find if insanitary toilets were being used anywhere in the district.

The Collector directed officials to conduct a proper survey and upload the findings on the Namaste portal.

