Survey on higher education launched

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
  2. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  3. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  4. Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
  5. All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup

The Kerala State Higher Education Council has launched the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE – 2021-22) being conducted by the Ministry of Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to an official release on Saturday, the reference date for student enrolment and examination results is December 31, 2021. The reference period for financial information is between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Participation in AISHE is mandatory for higher education institutions to obtain accreditation, funding and scholarships. Institutions can participate in the survey through www.aishe.gov.in.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US