Survey on higher education launched

Trending
- PM Modi inaugurates first greenfield airport in Arunachal Pradesh
- India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
- Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
- Trade tumult: On shrinking exports
- All eyes on Qatar: On 2022 FIFA World Cup
The Kerala State Higher Education Council has launched the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE – 2021-22) being conducted by the Ministry of Education.
ADVERTISEMENT
According to an official release on Saturday, the reference date for student enrolment and examination results is December 31, 2021. The reference period for financial information is between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Participation in AISHE is mandatory for higher education institutions to obtain accreditation, funding and scholarships. Institutions can participate in the survey through www.aishe.gov.in.
ADVERTISEMENT