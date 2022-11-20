  1. EPaper
Survey on higher education launched

November 20, 2022 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala State Higher Education Council has launched the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE – 2021-22) being conducted by the Ministry of Education.

According to an official release on Saturday, the reference date for student enrolment and examination results is December 31, 2021. The reference period for financial information is between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. Participation in AISHE is mandatory for higher education institutions to obtain accreditation, funding and scholarships. Institutions can participate in the survey through www.aishe.gov.in.

