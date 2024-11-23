Survey on agricultural household incomes kicks off in Kerala

The Agriculture department has kicked off the 2024-25 edition of the ‘Situation Assessment Survey on Agricultural Households in Kerala.’

The survey is meant to assess how much the circumstances and income of farming households in the State has improved, the department said. The survey began on November 1 across 152 sample wards in two phases.

The survey is being conducted by officers of the Agriculture department and the Economics and Statistics department. The data collection is expected to be completed in December.

The survey is expected to aid the formulation of government policies related to farmers and the agriculture sector. The Agriculture department has urged the public to cooperate with the officers by providing them with accurate information.