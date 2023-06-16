June 16, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:19 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Social Justice department will begin a survey of the elderly soon, Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu has said.

She was speaking after inaugurating the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day observance here on Thursday.

Dr. Bindu said the survey would help understand the problems of the elderly in the State. People would reach all houses soon for the survey. A commission for the elderly was also planned, she said.

Scientific training would be provided to care givers who take care of the elderly. Laws would also be framed for them. Guidelines would be implemented for establishments employing care givers.

Elderly clubs had been set up by many local self-government institutions for recreation of the elderly. Steps would be taken to extend these across the State, the Minister said.

She observed that instances of abandonment of the elderly were increasing as bonds weakened.

The 16 old-age homes under govenment control were functioning well, she said. The objective was to turn them into model homes.

The Minister released a handbook on services and projects for the elderly. Minister for Transport Antony Raju presided.