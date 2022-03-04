Survey of markets in the State begins

Focus on public markets that deal with farm sector

The Economics and Statistics Department has kicked off a survey of markets in the State. The study primarily focusses on public markets that deal with farm sector produce. It involves the preparation of a directory of markets where agricultural goods produced within the State or imported are sold, and assessment of aspects such as infrastrcture and allied services and sanitation.

An objective of the study is to gauge the mechanics of agricultural marketing and thereby strengthen market intelligence. It aims to compile data on wholesale dealers and the godowns. The survey will also cover the frequency of market days, the nature of goods sold, and their places of origin.

Malls, supermarkets

In addition to this, the survey will look at malls, supermarkets, and hypermarkets operating in the State. Expected to be completed by March 31, the survey is carried out by field-level officers of the department.