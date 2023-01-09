Survey for third track on Ernakulam-Shoranur rail route to be revisited

January 09, 2023 11:22 pm | Updated 11:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The survey done by the Railway for building a third track along the congested 107-km Ernakulam-Shoranur railway corridor will be revisited in tandem with efforts that are on to increase the speed of trains from 130 kmph to 160 kmph in the corridor, it is learnt.

It is in keeping with the Southern Railway’s recent announcement of an ambitious roadmap to increase the speed of trains running in the Thiruvananthapuram - Mangaluru section to 160 kmph by upgrading tracks, traction and signalling systems, for which a feasibility study was done. The speed in the Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor, where track capacity was over 120%, was thus to be increased from 80 kmph to 90 kmph in the first phase, followed by 130 kmph to 160 kmph in subsequent phases.

The work on enhancing the speed of trains from 110 kmph to 130 kmph on the Shoranur-Mangaluru stretch was to be completed by March 2025. Similarly, the speed of trains in congested corridors such as Thiruvananthapuram-Kayamkulam was to be increased from 100 kmph to 110 kmph, Kayamkulam-Thuravoor from 90 kmph to 110 kmph, and Thuravoor-Ernakulam from 80 kmph to 110 kmph.

Overbridges

The proposed laying of the third track will in turn see the design for overbridges proposed in the corridors being redone, mainly for more horizontal clearance. K-Rail had been tasked with building four bridges in the Ernakulam-Shoranur corridor (in Thrissur district), which the Railway had prioritised for laying the third track. Efforts are on to align the bridges with the proposed additional track, it is learnt.

The survey done in the corridor last year was primarily aimed at straightening steep curves for trains to attain higher speeds, even if it meant avoiding a few stations en route. A few more stations might have to be avoided in keeping with the proposed increase in speed from 130 kmph to 160 kmph, sources said.

P. Krishnakumar, general secretary of Thrissur Railway Passengers Association, said one station per district would suffice if long-distance trains were to be diverted through the new track since there was dire need to more than double the average commuting speed of trains passing through Kerala from the present average of around 50 kmph. “This is the last chance for railway development in Kerala and should not be missed, especially since vast number of people from the State are settled in other States. With long-distance trains keeping to the third track, there will be huge scope to operate dozens of MEMU trains on inter-district routes.”

He reminded how countries in Europe and elsewhere were wooing road and air travellers to travel in trains to lessen carbon emission. On its part, the State government must proactively coordinate with the Railway as it did with the National Highways Authority of India for highway development work in Kerala, he added.