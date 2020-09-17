Survey for Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road to begin today

Konkan Rail Corporation Ltd. ( KRCL) will on Friday begin the survey for the construction of a tunnel as part of the proposal to build an alternative road linking Kozhikode and Wayanad.
A 12- member team led by Deputy Chief Engineer ( Project) Ravisankar Ghodake will carry out a survey and field investigation and traffic study for the ₹658-crore two-lane tunnel road. The proposal is to construct a 6.8-km tunnel on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route aimed at decongesting the existing Thamarassery Ghat road.
The project has been included in the 100-day special action plan of the Left Democratic Front government. Chief Minister Pinarayi is expected to announce the project on October 5.
Parallel to pass
Three months ago, the State government gave its nod for the project on the hilly corridor that would run parallel to the landslip-prone Thamarassery pass that links Kozhikode and Wayanad. The tunnel will be the third longest in the country on completion.
The proposal would benefit thousands of people as the distance from Kozhikode to Wayanad will be reduced to 54 km from the existing 85 km and it will provide a solution to the traffic problems on the Ghat road. Also, approach roads and a 70-m bridge over the Iruvanjippuzha would be constructed as part of the project.
Previously the KRCL, that is known for its expertise in building railway tunnels, had prepared the detailed project report. It will also execute the project on a turnkey basis. Funds for the project will be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the tunnel road.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath