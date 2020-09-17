Survey for Kozhikode-Wayanad tunnel road to begin today

Distance will be reduced to 54 km from the existing 85 km

Konkan Rail Corporation Ltd. ( KRCL) will on Friday begin the survey for the construction of a tunnel as part of the proposal to build an alternative road linking Kozhikode and Wayanad.

A 12- member team led by Deputy Chief Engineer ( Project) Ravisankar Ghodake will carry out a survey and field investigation and traffic study for the ₹658-crore two-lane tunnel road. The proposal is to construct a 6.8-km tunnel on the Anakkampoyil-Kalladi-Meppadi route aimed at decongesting the existing Thamarassery Ghat road.

The project has been included in the 100-day special action plan of the Left Democratic Front government. Chief Minister Pinarayi is expected to announce the project on October 5.

Parallel to pass

Three months ago, the State government gave its nod for the project on the hilly corridor that would run parallel to the landslip-prone Thamarassery pass that links Kozhikode and Wayanad. The tunnel will be the third longest in the country on completion.

The proposal would benefit thousands of people as the distance from Kozhikode to Wayanad will be reduced to 54 km from the existing 85 km and it will provide a solution to the traffic problems on the Ghat road. Also, approach roads and a 70-m bridge over the Iruvanjippuzha would be constructed as part of the project.

Previously the KRCL, that is known for its expertise in building railway tunnels, had prepared the detailed project report. It will also execute the project on a turnkey basis. Funds for the project will be sourced from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the tunnel road.