Survey for construction of bridge at Kallacherikadavu begins in Kannur

January 22, 2023 08:43 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - KANNUR

Proposed bridge to connect Thrippangottur in Kannur and Edachery in Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A survey has commenced in connection with the construction of a bridge at Kallacherikadavu in Thrippangottur panchayat at the Mahe river connecting Kannur and Kozhikode districts.

The proposed Kallacherikadavu bridge will connect Thrippangottur in Kannur and Edachery in Kozhikode. There is a road to Kallacherikadavu via Kadavathur Iranjinkeezhil and from Iringannur to Kallacherikadavu.

It has been a much-awaited bridge, and the people here rely on ferry boat services currently. It is also a way for the people of Koothuparamba, Panoor, and Kadavathur regions to reach Vadakara and Nadapuram and for the people of Edachery and Thooneri parts of Kozhikode to reach various parts of Kannur including Panoor.

During survey-related activities, officials and people’s representatives reached the area under the leadership of Koothaparamba MLA K.P. Mohanan. The construction of the connecting road was a major hurdle here. People were apprehensive about how much land they would lose for the road. However, the marking of the road that crosses through the lands of people was done in the presence of landowners. As soon as the site is acquired, the construction will begin, survey officials said.

₹10.14 crore was allocated in the last budget for the construction of this bridge in Koothuparamba constituency. At that time, the initial work had also started but further operations were halted due to local protests.

Kerala Road Fund Board Executive Engineer Shibu Krishnaraj, Triprangottur panchayat president V.K. Thangamani, Block panchayat member P.K. Ali, Thekkail Sekhina, Bridge Section Asst. Ex. Engineer K. Sajith was at the survey.

