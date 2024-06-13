Survey finds strong interest among institutions to integrate tech skills in curriculum

A majority of higher education institutions in Kerala have expressed a keen interest in assimilating emerging technology skills into their academic programmes, a survey has found.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent survey undertaken by the ICT Academy of Kerala (ICTAK) revealed a growing clamour among institutions across Kerala for more skill development programmes that align academic training with the needs of the industry.

The findings appear to be in consonance with the government’s efforts to introduce curricula laying thrust on project-based learning and skill-oriented courses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The study, which incorporated the perception and expectations of over 250 colleges, polytechnics and universities, found 69.2% of the participating institutions expressing eagerness in integrating technological advancements in the curriculum. Additionally, 61.5% of the institutions advocated steps to foster innovation and entrepreneurship skills, while 38.5% prioritised training in data science and essential life skills.

Over 77% of institutions rated the quality of current skill training programmes as very good or excellent. Nearly 93% appreciated the relevance of these programmes to current industry trends and student needs, while an equal number believed that the existing programmes effectively address the gap between academic curricula and employability skills.

Mentorship schemes

The study observed that there is a strong call for mentorship schemes necessary to help students navigate industry transformations and acquire relevant skills. Institutions have also advocated stronger partnerships with industrial houses and better outreach efforts to ensure awareness regarding the available training programmes.

ICTAK chief executive officer Muraleedharan Manningal was quoted as saying in a press release that the survey underscored the critical role of well-aligned skill development programmes in enhancing employability. It also highlights the collective effort needed to further improve and expand these initiatives across Kerala’s educational landscape.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.