Surveillance will turn out to be a big challenge: Shylaja

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja on Friday indicated that battling the COVID-19 outbreak was likely to be a long haul for the State.

She told the Assembly that tens of thousands of non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) were expected in the State and infected persons could slip through the surveillance net at airports. The House adjourned its routine business to discuss the grave situation that prevailed in the State after the virus resurfaced in Pathanamthitta a fortnight ago. The Minister said no reconnaissance network was foolproof.

On Central directive

Ms. Shylaja refuted the Opposition’s accusation that the government had let COVID-19 re-emerge in the State in March by neglecting the Central government’s directive to quarantine mandatorily citizens arriving in the country from COVID-19 hotspots, including Italy.

The family of three that returned from Italy and infected neighbours had concealed their port of departure to dodge the State’s disease surveillance mechanism.

They wilfully disregarded airline advisories and blindsided the health authorities at the airport by stating they had commenced travel from elsewhere. The government could halt the spread of COVID-19 from students who had returned from Wuhan in China. However, the family from Italy appeared to lack the same candour.

Oppn. charge

Deputy Leader of the Opposition M.K. Muneer, who piloted the adjournment motion, criticised the government for having attempted to stigmatise Keralites returning from COVID-19 ravaged Italy. He said the cyclical press conferences conducted by Ms. Shylaja had caused needless worry in society.

The treasury benches referred to Ms. Shylaja in glowing terms. CPI(M) legislator Saji Cheriyan called her an “angel”.

At the same time, K.U. Jenish Kumar of the CPI(M) equated the Minister to a mother who protectively shielded her children.

The Opposition appeared unimpressed. Congress legislator Anil Akkara said the Minister had used the crisis to burnish her public image. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the Minister considered herself to be above all criticism.

Ms. Shylaja should not expect the Opposition to sing paeans of praise for her like some cyberwarriors the party had employed for propaganda.

The Opposition’s job was to hold the government accountable, he said.