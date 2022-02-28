Surveillance to be beefed up at Vizhinjam coast

Measures to be taken to suppress anti-social elements

Measures to be taken to suppress anti-social elements

The district administration has decided to improve surveillance along the Vizhinjam coast. CCTV surveillance and a mechanism for monitoring the movement of boats will be introduced at the fish-landing centres as part of the decision taken at a meeting on coastal management and security convened by District Collector Navjot Khosa on Monday.

Steps will also be taken to suppress anti-social elements in the coastal areas. The meeting discussed the operations of the coastal police stations and the registration of fishermen in the Sagara app.

It was decided to install digital display boards on the coast indicating the movement of ships visiting Vizhinjam for crew change. The decision was taken following complaints by fishermen that ships were damaging their nets. The meeting also decided to strengthen the activities of the Kadalora Jagratha Samithi.

Additional District Magistrate E. Mohammed Safeer, Captain Manpreet Singh of the Indian Navy, DCP Ankit Ashok, Intelligence Bureau assistant director N. Prakash Babu, Coast Guard and senior police officers attended the meeting.