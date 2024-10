As part of the upcoming byelections, three flying squads and three video surveillance teams have been established to monitor violations of the model code of conduct in the Thiruvambady Assembly constituency.

According to Revenue officials, nine static surveillance squads will also be deployed soon for inspections. Carrying liquid cash above ₹50,000 in vehicles used by candidates, their agents, or party workers would be considered an offence, and stringent action would be taken, they said.

