Surveillance squads confiscate ₹34,41,900 worth unaccounted money in Kozhikode

March 30, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The static surveillance squads under the Kozhikode District Election Expenditure Monitoring Cell have confiscated unaccounted money worth ₹34,41,900 from various parts of Kozhikode district. An amount of ₹1,77,400 was seized on Saturday alone.

Candidates in the Lok Sabha polls are not authorised to spend more than ₹95 lakh for campaign. Posters, banners, graffiti, rallies, and marches come under the purview of the monitoring cell, which cross-checks the actual expenditure with the expenditure register of the candidates to check overspending. Hence, the nodal officer of the cell has requested candidates and political parties to work within the limits of the permitted expenditure.

The cell also keeps tabs on attempts to influence voters using money, drugs, alcohol, gifts, or weapons, all of which will be confiscated if noticed. The squads are working round the clock, while flying squads have been deployed across all Assembly segments.

The squads confiscated ₹1,64,500 as on Thursday. However, the biggest sum confiscated so far from one person is ₹31 lakh during a vehicle checking at Koduvally on Friday.

The public can report over-expenditure of candidates or attempts to influence voters illegally on the toll free number 18004258083.

