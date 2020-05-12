Kerala

Surveillance measures intensified in Kollam

Squads to monitor activities of those in quarantine

In the wake of the return of expatriates and Keralites from other States, the district administration has intensified surveillance measures to keep tabs on those in quarantine.

Squads that include people’s representatives, volunteers, police, health officials, and ASHA workers will be involved in monitoring activities and issuing necessary guidelines for the public.

Rapid response teams

Nearly 100 rapid response teams will be functioning on the field, covering railway stations, roads, and border areas. The Health Department will conduct screenings in 12 centres for migrant labourers returning to their States. Boards in a handful of Indian languages will be used to communicate with the labourers and ensure they have no symptoms such as fever, cold, cough, diarrhoea and vomiting.

A health team will also check whether they had any contact with SARS-CoV-2 positive persons in the past. After the thermal screening, all those with symptoms will be separated from the rest.

Guidelines

The officials have instructed those coming from abroad and other States to strictly follow the protocol and those who need quarantine facilities will be accommodated at expatriate welfare centres.

A spread sheet containing taluk-level data of all centres has been prepared and the allotment details will be entered simultaneously. A committee chaired by Additional District Magistrate P.R. Gopalakrishnan will be in charge of supervising the facilities provided by the district administration.

The district has not reported any positive case in the last 13 days and currently only three patients are undergoing treatment at Government Medical College Hospital, Paripally. According to health officials, all the three are stable and are expected to leave the hospital shortly.

