GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Surveillance cameras along Eloor-Edayar stretch of Periyar go defunct

The PCB had installed nine cameras to monitor changes in colour and turbidity parameters of the river

January 11, 2024 02:16 am | Updated 02:16 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Surveillance cameras set up by the State Pollution Control Board (PCB) along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch of the Periyar have stopped functioning.

The PCB had installed nine cameras to monitor changes in colour and turbidity parameters of the river. The cameras were installed after the earlier units had remained defunct for long.

Board officials admitted that the cameras had stopped working. The cable network for these units is set up along the FACT premises. It got snapped recently, resulting in the breakdown of the surveillance cameras, they said.

With the cameras turning off, the board will not be able to monitor the sudden discolouration in the river, especially along the Eloor-Edayar stretch. The Periyar had turned black near the Pathalam shutter on Friday. Several such incidents of colour change were reported in 2023 and 2022.

The officials said efforts were on to restore the damaged cables. The procedure of initiating the work would require time and hence it would be difficult to point out when it will be ready, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.